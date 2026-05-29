Cisco IQ is meant to unify all functions into a single interface, combining inventory, professional services delivery and document exchange. Cisco IQ is generally available for SaaS deployments, with the on-premises deployment mode slated to be in general availability by July 2026, and the air-gapped version to follow later. Cisco IQ comes in three tiers: Basic, Standard, and Signature.

Cisco IQ aims to end a traditionally fragmented approach to enterprise IT operations, simplifying the management of the customer environment across inventory, networking, security, observability, and all functions. Throughout Early Field Trials (EFT) starting in 2025 in the US, Cisco tested the architecture that will be the engine for Cisco CX services to manage and secure customer environments at scale. Partners will be central to the execution of Cisco IQ with a smooth transition and ease-of-use top of mind. In fact, the ease of use means many customers actually onboard themselves into Cisco IQ via the self-service capabilities. At present, several hundred organisations are using Cisco IQ, a very small but fast-growing percentage of the company’s installed base.

Landscape clarity

Cisco IQ aims at achieving “landscape clarity” for the gamut of Cisco assets that enterprises own. To achieve this, contextual information is key. The platform integrates troubleshooting with case management and environment context attached to cases as AI summarises findings and suggests next steps. Engineers don’t need to repeatedly explain infrastructure context since the platform can leverage contextual data to create a trail. Thus, whenever there is a handover, there is enough information available so that support around the transaction doesn’t start from zero. The platform uses data feeds from Cisco IQ Link, Intersight, Meraki, SD-WAN Manager and Webex Control Hub.

Proactive resilience

Cisco’s ultimate goal is to become a world-class AI-native services organisation; to achieve this, it is best to use AI in a judicious and economical way. Redesigning workflows is paramount, with any expertise that’s bottlenecked by human availability becoming an opportunity for redesign. Moreover, once time is liberated by AI to focus on more important tasks, human judgment will increasingly become even more critical.

Proactive resilience enables customers to spot risks at a glance, covering vulnerabilities, advisories, and a growing list of components. Cisco continuously analyses telemetry and the infrastructure posture to identify misconfigurations, security gaps, lifecycle risks, compliance issues, and hardware/software nearing end-of-support before they become outages.

GlobalData analyst Beatriz Valle comments: “The company’s experience in managing networks is the key. Cisco IQ can leverage the insights obtained from around 1.5 million cases handled every year, offering customers real-time views into their environment to help solve cases pre-emptively. Cisco claims it can preemptively detect 3% of high-severity cases immediately, a relatively small percentage. However, it is hoping to reach 10% within three months, and eventually, 30% to 50% of high-severity cases could be avoided.

“However, there could also be challenges along the way of implementing Cisco IQ. There are execution risks across technology, partners, and financial considerations. The company promises to unify support, lifecycle management, assessments, automation, troubleshooting and predictive operations. Although the message is compelling, many enterprises may be sceptical of the unifying mantra: it will be necessary to demonstrate measurable ROI outcomes, flexible API driven integrations, and superior cross-domain intelligence.”