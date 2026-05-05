The initiative aims to facilitate AI adoption for mid-sized companies in different sectors. Credit: PrimSeafood/Shutterstock.com.

Claude developer Anthropic has joined forces with Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone, and Goldman Sachs to launch a new enterprise AI services company.

The standalone firm will provide Claude AI integration services for businesses, utilising Anthropic’s engineering and partnership resources within its operational team.

It is supported by a group of institutional investors, including General Atlantic, Apollo Global Management, Sequoia Capital, Leonard Green, and GIC. This backing provides access to a wide business network for implementing and supporting enterprise AI.

The new entity will target the deployment of AI tools into existing business processes, focusing initially on portfolio companies of the founding investment firms as well as other qualifying organisations.

The firm’s engineers are set to collaborate directly with Anthropic’s research and product teams. This will help them adapt to rapid technological changes in Claude and other AI tools, enabling frequent updates and improvements.

The initiative aims to facilitate AI adoption for mid-sized companies in sectors including healthcare, retail, real estate, financial services, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

The company aims to address a reported scarcity of expertise in building and maintaining advanced AI systems. Its objective will be to support large-scale and competitive deployments for both investment firm-affiliated and independent organisations.

Anthropic chief financial officer Krishna Rao said: “Enterprise demand for Claude is significantly outpacing any single delivery model. Our partnerships with the world’s leading systems integrators are central to how Claude reaches large enterprises.

“This new firm brings additional operating capability to the ecosystem and capital from leading alternative asset managers. We are proud to build it alongside Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, Goldman Sachs, and our other partners.”

The model is intended to provide a scalable platform for ongoing enterprise AI development and support as the underlying technology evolves.

Blackstone president and chief operating officer Jon Gray said: “We intend to build a scaled, world-class company to deploy Anthropic’s incredible technology across a range of businesses in our portfolio and beyond.

“We believe it can help break down one of the most significant bottlenecks to enterprise AI adoption by expanding the number of highly skilled implementation partners.”

Recently, Anthropic launched Claude Security in public beta, giving all Claude Enterprise customers access to its AI-powered vulnerability scanning and remediation tool.