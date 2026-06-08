Nvidia targets AI factory buildout in South Korea with new corporate alliances. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Nvidia has signed a series of multi-year agreements with several major South Korean technology companies, including SK hynix, Naver, SK Telecom, Doosan Group, and LG Group.

The partnerships focus on developing and securing critical memory technologies, expanding AI infrastructure, and supporting the buildout of AI “factories” to serve the growing global demand for AI computation.

Nvidia and SK hynix will work together to develop and ensure the supply of advanced memory products, supporting the former’s AI infrastructure roadmap.

This agreement, which builds on previous joint engineering efforts, enables SK hynix to diversify into new markets created by Nvidia. These include AI infrastructure, personal AI, and physical AI applications, with targeted platforms such as the Nvidia Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Vera CPUs, RTX Spark-powered PCs and Jetson Thor robotic computing systems.

The collaboration addresses the extended development cycles seen in advanced fabrication, as well as capital investment requirements tied to the scaling of global AI factories. In addition, Nvidia and SK hynix will apply AI in semiconductor design, manufacturing, and simulation.

The partnership will see SK hynix use NVIDIA CUDA-X libraries and NVIDIA PhysicsNeMo to accelerate workflows related to semiconductor chip design and in-house engineering code.

The companies also plan to advance digital twin technology for factories by combining NVIDIA Omniverse, OpenUSD scene optimisation, and NVIDIA cuOpt, which could support the development of fully autonomous manufacturing operations.

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said: “AI factories are the engines of the next industrial revolution, and advanced memory is essential to their performance.

“SK hynix has been an extraordinary partner to Nvidia, playing a central role in delivering advanced memory technologies for Nvidia AI computing platforms. Together, we will codevelop the next generation of memory for AI factories and support the accelerating global expansion of AI infrastructure — from frontier model training to agentic and physical AI.”

Naver, a major South Korean cloud and technology company, will use the NVIDIA DSX platform to expand its sovereign AI infrastructure. The plan starts with a 55 megawatt (MW) rollout and is set to increase to gigawatt scale. Naver will launch this expansion at its GAK Sejong data centre.

The Korean company intends to build AI factories using Nvidia’s platform to accelerate the design, construction and scaling of end-to-end enterprise, industry, and government AI solutions.

Naver will employ Nvidia’s full-stack AI platforms and software to enhance regional AI models, including the next generation of HyperCLOVA X and other AI-based services.

Meanwhile, SK Telecom will build a gigawatt-scale AI cloud in South Korea using the NVIDIA DSX platform, with the first phase of the AI factory expected to come online in 2027.

SK Telecom intends to use its current network, data centre and enterprise infrastructure to deliver sovereign, physical and agentic AI services across the country. The architecture for these AI factories will be based on Nvidia’s accelerated computing, systems and supporting software.

In another partnership, Nvidia and SK Group plan to grow their cooperation from AI infrastructure deployment to joint research on future AI factory architectures. This collaboration will support the further development and scaling of AI computing environments.

Doosan Group’s collaboration with Nvidia is aimed at advancing physical AI, robotics, and infrastructure for AI factories. The partnership includes several of Doosan’s businesses, among them Doosan Robotics, Doosan Bobcat, Doosan Enerbility and Doosan Corporation Electro-Materials BG.

Areas of focus span robotics, industrial automation, power generation, and advanced electronics materials. Nvidia’s physical AI stack and DSX AI factory platform will be integrated with Doosan’s technologies.

Doosan Robotics will also utilise platforms such as Nvidia Isaac Sim, Isaac Lab, Cosmos open world foundation models, the Newton physics engine and Jetson Thor to support the development of its Agentic Robot OS, as well as reference use cases for industrial robotics.

Target areas include high-value industrial tasks such as depalletizing and sanding, along with new robot designs that include dual-arm and humanoid solutions.

LG Group is collaborating with Nvidia to construct an AI factory designed for the next stage of AI-driven businesses in robotics, autonomous vehicles, data centre management and GPU cloud operations. This AI factory will connect Nvidia’s computing infrastructure with LG Group’s technology in electronics, robotics, mobility, smart spaces and data centres.

The partnership covers AI model development, physical AI data generation, robot simulation and training, edge deployment and digital twin management within a unified workflow directed at physical AI systems.

Recently, Nvidia released its first quarter results for fiscal year 2027, reporting net income of $58.3bn for the quarter ended 26 April 2026 (Q1 FY27), up 211% from $18.8bn in the same period the previous year.