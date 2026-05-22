The combined offerings of Zscaler and Symmetry Systems will seek to provide security teams with a foundation for governing AI agent communication. Credit: Mamun_Sheikh/Shutterstock.com.

Cloud-based cybersecurity and SaaS company Zscaler has announced plans to acquire Symmetry Systems, in a move aimed at enhancing the visibility and control over communication between AI agents, applications, and enterprise data.

Symmetry Systems is focused on identity mapping and data access for AI security.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal is designed to address security challenges associated with the rapid growth of AI agents that operate with temporary identities and inherited permissions, which can create gaps in existing access management systems.

Symmetry Systems provides technology that collects enterprise access logs from SaaS platforms, public cloud services, data repositories, and AI environments.

By using AI, Symmetry Systems’ platform constructs an access graph that links identities, both human and AI, to the data and applications they interact with. This access mapping gives security teams insight into the actions of autonomous agents and the relationships between different enterprise systems.

According to Zscaler, traditional identity directories manage user access by grouping individuals and assigning permissions based on roles.

The emergence of AI agents, which function autonomously and are increasing rapidly, requires a new method for monitoring access and enforcing security policy.

The combined offerings of Zscaler and Symmetry Systems will seek to provide security teams with a foundation for governing AI agent communication.

In practice, when an AI agent accesses information, Symmetry Systems will identify the agent, the trigger for its activity, and the systems involved. It will enable Zscaler to enforce security policies in real time if the behaviour presents a risk.

Zscaler states that by integrating Symmetry Systems’ access graph with its Zero Trust Exchange platform, organisations will be able to monitor and regulate AI agent access, trace data interactions, and respond automatically to anomalies.

Zscaler chairman and CEO Jay Chaudhry said: “With Symmetry Systems, we are adding the access graph that maps how every identity, application, and data source connects across the enterprise.

“This foundational visibility is what Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange will use to govern agent-to-application and agent-to-agent communication at scale, giving customers the actionable control they need to safely embrace AI.”

The acquisition is intended to help enterprises audit data access, define minimum required permissions for all identities, and limit the potential impact if an account or agent is compromised.

Symmetry Systems CEO Mohit Tiwari said: “In this world, legacy security models centred on endpoints, applications, or perimeter networks increasingly operate at the wrong layer of abstraction.

“Together, Symmetry Systems and Zscaler are building the information flow network for the age of AI.”

The transaction remains subject to standard closing conditions and is anticipated to be completed shortly.