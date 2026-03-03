The partnership is projected to strengthen Orange Business’ competitiveness internationally. Credit: Orange 2026.

French telecommunications firm Orange Business and Indian IT services and consulting company Tech Mahindra have entered exclusive negotiations to establish a global strategic partnership aimed at advancing digital transformation for enterprise customers worldwide.

The collaboration will focus on developing and delivering secure, AI-driven solutions, as well as automation and digital platforms, to meet growing demands from international organisations.

As part of the proposed agreement, Orange Business plans to outsource certain global customer support operations, including quote-to-bill processes and post-sales teams outside France, to Tech Mahindra.

Both companies intend to adopt a joint approach to market strategy, strengthening regional cooperation and fostering product development using existing technologies.

Orange Business will continue overseeing end-to-end services for key areas, particularly within France, ensuring adherence to French and European regulations.

The partnership seeks to enhance operational efficiency, expand international reach, and accelerate customer acquisition while maintaining compliance standards.

A review of operational procedures and performance indicators across both companies is expected to identify opportunities where Tech Mahindra’s delivery capabilities can improve speed and scalability for Orange Business.

The aim is to optimise processes and support business growth while enhancing customer service.

Orange Business CEO Aliette Mousnier-Lompré said: “This partnership would be a significant growth catalyst for Orange Business and for our customers. The collaboration would be designed to accelerate our scale in both market reach and operational excellence, supporting our ambition to become the undisputed global leader in secure connectivity for enterprises.”

The initiative forms part of Orange Business’ broader efforts to increase its presence in the global market for secure connectivity solutions.

The partnership is projected to strengthen Orange Business’ competitiveness internationally and enable access to new markets through an updated commercial strategy.

Tech Mahindra is expected to benefit by leveraging Orange’s infrastructure, enabling it to deliver additional value-added services while achieving greater economies of scale.

Tech Mahindra CEO and managing director Mohit Josh said: “This proposed strategic partnership brings Orange Business and Tech Mahindra together to shape the future of enterprise connectivity and digital experiences.

“Guided by a shared commitment to Grow, Empower, and Transform the industry, we will unite our complementary strengths to help enterprises accelerate digital transformation and unlock spectrum of possibilities in an increasingly connected world.”

The five-year partnership remains subject to consultation with relevant employee representative bodies before implementation.