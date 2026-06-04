Zoom introduced ZoomMate and announced the general availability of Zoom AI Productivity Suite. Both tools help Zoom fulfil its vision of delivering a ‘system of action’ by leveraging conversations held in meetings, calls, and chats to create deliverables such as slide decks, reports, and spreadsheets. The goal is to enable users to move work forward with reduced effort.

Both tools incorporate contextual AI, which is beginning to make a splash on team collaboration platforms. Contextual AI uses real-time data, including enterprise data, factors such as the user’s past actions and preferences, and environmental aspects, to deliver more personalised, more tailored, and timelier outputs.

The new features reflect a trend in the sphere of team collaboration and communication. Specifically, AI is moving from use in silos to being leveraged on a far grander scale – across vendor platforms, connecting parts of organisations, and linking organisations with external partners, suppliers, and the like. AI is increasingly serving as connective tissue, threading sections of vendors’ platforms such as meetings, chat, and calling; establishing links between those platforms and third-party applications used in various parts of the business such as Salesforce; and integrating platforms from different vendors, making things possible such as joining a Zoom meeting with an external partner from a Cisco device.

The unifying theme among these scenarios is the distribution and exchange of data regarding operations, customers, suppliers, partners, and similar groups. AI bots or agents often act on that data, performing tasks and orchestrating workflows. These bots or agents are increasingly proliferating within a given environment, often created with relative ease by non-developers using low-code or no-code tools.

The expanding reach of AI comes with a heavy price. Compliance, confidentiality, and security issues, among others, multiply when platforms are intra- and inter-connected with data flowing across boundaries and AI agents manipulating and disseminating that data. Vendors have made assurances regarding the integrity of their platforms, but there remains a sense that these issues have not been adequately addressed. Vendors such as Zoom need to take a much deeper look.

Although both tools add meaningful functionality to the Zoom Workplace platform and align with recent market trends, the announcements are essentially a rehash of ones made in March 2026 at Enterprise Connect and in May 2026. This repetition severely diminishes the impact on the market. Thus, in the future, Zoom should carefully consider when to publish announcements and when to refrain until more distinctive tools are available to promote.