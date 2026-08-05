Cloudflare provides agentic web with Wallets and identity solution. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com.

Cloudflare has announced the rollout of Cloudflare Wallets and cloudflare.pay, two new tools designed to address identity and payment challenges as AI agents conduct transactions online.

The company opened handle reservations for Cloudflare Wallets on the day of the announcement, with full functionality including funding and withdrawal set to become available in the coming months.

According to Cloudflare, AI agents are software systems capable of browsing websites, querying APIs, and making purchases on behalf of human users and organisations. These agents are being deployed for increasingly complex business tasks. However, the current web infrastructure was created for direct human use, not agent-driven activity.

As a result, businesses encounter difficulties in reliably distinguishing legitimate AI-driven requests from those sent by malicious bots. Standard bot-mitigation tools are not well-suited for this evolving landscape, as they were designed for crawler detection rather than transactional or autonomous software agents, said the connectivity cloud company.

Cloudflare’s newly announced features aim to help businesses and developers clarify the identity of agent-based requests and impose clear transactional boundaries.

Every Cloudflare account will be assigned a unique web address, which acts as a persistent identity. This identity can be extended to specific AI agents linked to a user or organisation, permitting web services on the receiving end to verify authorisation and ensure accountability behind each transaction.

Alongside identity, Cloudflare has introduced a central digital wallet for each account. This system is designed to store, receive, and manage stablecoins.

Account holders will be able to establish “Virtual Wallets” designated to their AI agents. These Virtual Wallets operate under strict parameters set by the account owner.

For instance, owners can define daily or per-transaction spending caps, specify a list of approved merchants, and limit how much an agent is able to spend on a single transaction. Cloudflare states that these controls are built-in from the outset, allowing greater risk management and enabling organisations to test numerous APIs and services with reduced friction.

With these capabilities, Cloudflare aims to make it possible for AI agents to engage in “agentic commerce,” in which both buyers and sellers can have confidence regarding the identity of the other party and the guardrails surrounding agent-generated transactions.

The company explains that its Cloudflare Wallets and identity scheme complete what it sees as the foundation required for secure, scalable agent-driven payments on the web.

cloudflare.pay is designed to facilitate identification by providing an optional naming and authentication framework for agents.

As an example, an agent might present itself as research.example.cloudflare.pay, allowing service providers and merchants to know with confidence which entity or person has authorised the agent’s request. This approach offers agents the choice to declare their identity, while giving businesses the discretion to reject unidentified agents or prioritise verified ones.

Participation in this identification framework remains optional for both agents and businesses.

Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince said: “The Internet is shifting from human-driven browsing to agent-driven commerce, and the infrastructure needs to keep up. When an agent shows up at your door, you need to know who sent it.

“Cloudflare can give agents a face—a link to the human or organisation that owns them—so that trust, accountability, and real commerce can follow. It’s the identity and payment infrastructure the agentic web needs to function.”

Cloudflare Wallets will allow users not only to store and manage stablecoins, but also to spend these digital assets across a range of online services, including APIs, developer tools, and digital content. Handle sharing is possible, providing a standardised identity for account holders and agents as they interact with merchants or service providers.

The launch follows Cloudflare’s earlier release of Precursor, a continuous behavioural validation engine for bot management.

Unlike static CAPTCHA solutions, Precursor evaluates entire user sessions in the browser, enabling the detection of automated activity through ongoing behavioural analysis. This allows for more adaptive bot management in real time, rather than relying on single-point verification.