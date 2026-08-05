Bending Spoons will purchase all issued and outstanding shares of Airtable. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.com.

Italian technology conglomerate Bending Spoons has agreed to acquire Airtable, a US-based cloud collaboration and software development company, in an all-cash deal worth $1.28bn.

The deal gives Airtable an implied equity value of nearly $2.25bn once its current net cash and cash equivalents are included.

Airtable is a connected platform that combines the simplicity of a spreadsheet with the functionality of a database, enabling teams to build custom applications without coding. Used across various industries, Airtable helps organisations consolidate key workflows, such as product and marketing operations, into a single, flexible system.

The company enables oganisations to streamline processes, automate tasks, and leverage AI for measurable business outcomes.

Airtable co-founder and CEO Howie Liu said: “Today, more than 500,000 organisations, including 80% of the Fortune 100, rely on Airtable to power their most critical work.

“Partnering with Bending Spoons gives us the resources and the long-term commitment Airtable needs to pursue that vision even more boldly as we build the AI-native platform of the future.”

Airtable reported an annual recurring revenue growth of over 20% year-on-year (YoY), reaching around $480m as of June 2026.

According to Bending Spoons, the acquisition is intended to strengthen Airtable’s offering and accelerate product development.

Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Airtable into Bending Spoons. Airtable is a pioneering brand reshaping how teams organise data and manage critical workflows.

“The value being delivered is reflected in annual recurring revenue growing over 20% YoY to approximately $480m as of June 2026, and joining forces with Bending Spoons will accelerate innovation even further.

“We’re committed to investing in Airtable for the long run, and doubling down on its core strength: bringing teams and workflows together in one flexible workspace. We plan to expand what can be done across the full spectrum of work and make Airtable even more valuable to customers at every scale.”

Under the terms approved unanimously by both companies’ boards of directors, Bending Spoons will purchase all issued and outstanding shares of Airtable.

Both organisations are expected to continue operating independently until the transaction closes, which is anticipated later this year. Completion of the acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals.

This acquisition marks Bending Spoons’ third deal this year, following earlier purchases of AOL in January and Eventbrite in March, and is its first since its Nasdaq listing on 1 July.

Bending Spoons is being advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal counsel, and EY Advisory is providing financial and tax due diligence.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe, Succursale Italia, are acting as co-financial advisors.

Latham & Watkins is serving as legal counsel, and AXOM Partners as financial advisor to Airtable.

In November 2025, Bending Spoons completed a $710m equity funding round, resulting in a pre-money valuation of $11bn. The investment was led by accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management.

Additional participants in the funding round included Baillie Gifford, Cox Enterprises, Durable Capital Partners, Radcliff, Fidelity Management & Research Company, and Foxhaven Asset Management.