Accenture will become AlphaSense’s first strategic channel partner, with plans to incorporate AI market intelligence into clients’ systems. Credit: Koupei Studio/Shutterstock.com.

AlphaSense has completed a $350m funding round, taking its valuation to $7.5bn and reporting more than $600m in annual recurring revenue for the first quarter of 2026.

Headquartered in New York City, AlphaSense is an AI platform used by organisations to access and analyse business information from a wide range of documents, including research and filings. Its features, such as Generative Search and Deep Research, are designed to help users find insights, track trends, and automate workflows.

The company stated that the capital would support investment in its AI platform and proprietary content library, as well as international expansion and enhanced customer support.

The latest investment round was led by Vitruvian Partners, Accenture Ventures, and J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

Other new investors include D. E. Shaw Ventures and Pinegrove Opportunity Partners, alongside existing backers such as Goldman Sachs Alternatives, CapitalG, and Viking Global Investors.

Following the investment, Accenture will become AlphaSense’s first strategic channel partner, with plans to incorporate AI market intelligence and workflow automation into clients’ systems.

AlphaSense claims to have raised total funding of over $1bn, nearly doubling its valuation from the previous $4bn mark.

The company also unveiled a new AI agent, SuperAnalyst, described as an always-on tool designed to automate high-value financial and strategic workflows for users.

According to AlphaSense, this development reflects a shift in market intelligence from fragmented solutions to integrated, AI-based decision-making systems.

Currently, AlphaSense reports a customer base of over 7,000 global enterprises, including Adobe, American Express, Amazon, The D. E. Shaw Group, Cisco, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., NetApp, Microsoft, Nvidia, Nestlé, Pfizer, Vitruvian Partners, Salesforce, and Wellington Partners.

The company says these organisations use its platform to support key decisions on investment, acquisitions, product launches, and market entries.

AlphaSense’s content library now includes more than 500 million business documents, and the firm stated the new funding will further strengthen its ability to expand and enhance its service.

AlphaSense founder and CEO Jack Kokko said: “This milestone reflects both the accelerating global adoption of our platform, and a broader shift in market intelligence – from fragmented information to end-to-end AI-driven workflows.

“At AlphaSense, we’re building a continuously learning intelligence platform that combines proprietary content, deep expert insights from Tegus, and purpose-built AI to help organisations move from insight to action in real time – and make faster, higher-conviction decisions in complex environments.”

Alongside the investment, AlphaSense and Accenture announced a partnership to integrate the former’s platform into client operations.

The collaboration aims to embed AI-powered market intelligence into core business workflows across sectors such as financial services, life sciences, healthcare, technology, and energy.