The rules come at a time when Google has announced significant changes to its search platform. Credit: Mijansk786/Shutterstock.com.

UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has introduced a new conduct requirement for Google, directing the company to make specific changes to its search services in the UK under the digital markets competition regime.

The development follows the CMA’s decision to assign Google “strategic market status” (SMS) in general search services. This designation enables the regulator to issue targeted rules in cases where it considers action necessary for fair dealing, choice, or transparency.

As a result of this decision, Google will need to provide publishers with effective tools to prevent their online content from being used to support AI features within search, such as AI Overviews.

CMA stated this move is the first of its kind and is expected to give publishers, including news organisations, greater ability to negotiate content arrangements with Google.

Under the new requirement, Google must also ensure publisher content used in AI-generated search results is properly attributed, using clear links, a measure aimed at increasing consumer trust in search platforms.

In response to feedback during the consultation process, Google will now be compelled to allow publishers to opt out of the use of their content for the “fine-tuning” of AI models. This step is intended to guarantee publishers maintain control over the range of AI applications involving their materials.

The rules come at a time when Google has announced significant changes to its search platform involving the further integration of AI technologies.

The CMA said these new requirements would cover those changes and confirmed it is monitoring Google’s implementation, including the potential impact on businesses.

CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said: “Today, we have introduced a world‑first requirement on Google’s search services in the UK, enabling fair treatment, greater transparency and meaningful choice for businesses and consumers.

“Google has recently announced changes to its search business and the requirements we’ve introduced today are designed to respond to what Google is doing now and in the future.

“We’ll also continue to use the unique flexibility of the UK regime to monitor and address future concerns as they arise and we will be announcing further action in relation to Google’s search business in the coming weeks.”

Google will have nine months to apply all necessary changes, but the CMA expects publishers to begin accessing core controls before that deadline.

The company will also be required to submit compliance reports, supported by data and metrics, every six months for the first year to explain how it meets the new rules. The CMA will review this reporting frequency thereafter.

The digital markets competition regime, which took effect last year, has seen the CMA initiate four SMS investigations into companies such as Google, Apple, and Microsoft.

The CMA stated that conduct requirements allow it to take proportionate, evidence-based action to promote competition in digital markets.

The regulator is expected to announce further updates regarding its digital markets oversight in the coming weeks.