Dragos buys Phosphorus to add connected-device remediation. Credit: NikOStudio/Shutterstock.com.

Dragos has acquired connected-device security company Phosphorus, aiming to extend its operational technology (OT) cybersecurity platform to cover devices embedded across critical infrastructure and other operational networks.

The deal is intended to expand Dragos’s reach beyond traditional OT systems into what the company calls the “Extended Operational Technology environment”, or xOT.

Dragos defines xOT as OT systems plus the billions of connected devices that now sit across operational environments and have reshaped how critical infrastructure operates.

Dragos said that operational environments, such as power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities, and data centres, are increasingly dependent on a combination of traditional OT assets and a growing range of connected devices and digital systems.

It added that this broader footprint demands greater visibility, intelligence, and control to defend against threats operating across the expanded environment.

By adding Phosphorus, Dragos said it will extend its platform’s capabilities to secure connected devices across OT and enterprise environments, including deeper device visibility, automated remediation and continuous risk reduction.

Dragos CEO and co-founder Robert Lee said: “The connected devices you find everywhere in critical infrastructure are largely invisible to the cybersecurity programs that protect operational environments.

“With Phosphorus, we close that gap and secure xOT, the full environment that matters.”

Phosphorus provides a discovery and remediation platform for connected devices that integrates with existing customer infrastructure without requiring architectural changes.

The platform can actively discover devices, provide detailed risk context and maintain situational awareness across device landscapes.

It also automates remediation workflows such as password rotations, firmware updates, certificate management and configuration hardening, and is designed to help organisations address compliance requirements and reduce risk at scale.

Dragos said its customers will gain expanded asset visibility and integrated device intelligence in the near term, with automated remediation workflows and a unified platform experience planned later.

It added that Phosphorus customers will continue to be supported and will gain access to Dragos offerings as integration progresses.

Sonu Shankar will continue to lead the Phosphorus business as a general manager within Dragos during a “structured, phased integration”, the company said.

Dragos said the addition of Phosphorus lifts its estimated total addressable market opportunity to more than $50bn.

The acquisition follows Dragos’s October 2024 purchase of Network Perception, which it said added OT network visibility, segmentation validation and compliance features to its platform.

Dragos said Network Perception focuses on mapping and securing network architecture, while Phosphorus secures the devices running on it.