Alphabet expects to conduct a $40bn ATM offering for Class A and Class C common stock. Credit: Markus Mainka/Shutterstock.com.

Google parent company Alphabet has outlined plans to raise $80bn through equity offerings, with Berkshire Hathaway agreeing to invest $10bn as part of the funding initiative.

The move is intended to support the expansion of Alphabet’s AI infrastructure and meet heightened demand for AI and cloud services. The fundraising includes both public and private offerings.

Alphabet is set to raise $30bn via concurrent public equity offerings, breaking down into $15bn of depositary shares representing mandatory convertible preferred stock, and $15bn in Class A Common Stock and Class C Capital Stock.

In addition, Alphabet expects to conduct a $40bn at-the-market (ATM) offering for Class A and Class C common stock, with sales under this programme anticipated to begin in the third quarter of 2026.

Alongside these offerings, Alphabet has agreed to a private placement with Berkshire Hathaway, selling $10bn of stock comprising $5bn in Class A Common Stock at $351.81 per share and $5bn in Class C Capital Stock at $348.20 per share.

Berkshire has been building its stake in Alphabet since the third quarter of 2025.

Proceeds from the public and private offerings will be used for general corporate purposes, including scaling capital expenditures for AI infrastructure and expanding global computing capacity.

A portion of the depositary share offering proceeds will be used to pay expenses related to the capped call transactions.

Alphabet expects to allocate approximately $30bn of the ATM offering proceeds to meet 2026 tax obligations stemming from the vesting of employee equity awards, with any remaining funds used for other corporate purposes.

Alphabet has cited growing demand for AI-driven solutions as underpinning the need for expanded investment, stating its supply cannot currently meet enterprise and consumer requirements.

The company projects capital expenditures of $180bn to $190bn for 2026, with plans for further increases in 2027.

For the year ending 31 March 2026, Alphabet reported $174bn in operating cash flow. Its debt issuance over the past year exceeded $85bn, bringing total debt to over $100bn.

Recent business performance showed 22% revenue growth year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026 to $110bn.

Alphabet also cited a 63% rise in Google Cloud revenue over the same period, as well as an increase in paid subscriptions to 350 million in Q1 2026.

In April, Alphabet announced plans to invest up to $40bn in Anthropic. The deal included an initial $10bn cash commitment from Google, valuing Anthropic at $350bn. The remaining $30bn investment depended on Anthropic achieving specific performance milestones.