In February, Anthropic completed a financing round that raised $30bn. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is planning to invest as much as $40bn in Claude developer Anthropic, reported Bloomberg.

The deal involves an initial $10bn cash commitment from Google, which values Anthropic at $350bn. The remaining $30bn investment will be contingent on Anthropic meeting certain performance criteria.

Anthropic confirmed the new investment from Google on Friday. It follows Amazon’s recent announcement that it intended to invest up to $25bn in the AI company.

This investment was confirmed by Anthropic on Friday, following Amazon’s recent announcement signalling its intent to invest up to $25bn in the same company.

Amazon agreed to an initial $5bn investment, with the remaining injection of up to $20bn contingent on Anthropic meeting specific commercial targets in the future.

The recent transactions of Anthropic reflect a period of significant activity in the AI sector as firms compete for resources to advance their AI capabilities.

Anthropic’s Claude Code system is said to have been adopted widely within the developer community. This has helped push the company’s annual run-rate revenue above $30bn this month, compared with $9bn at the end of 2025.

In February, Anthropic completed its Series G financing round that raised $30bn, resulting in a post-money valuation of $380bn. Proceeds from this round will be used to expand infrastructure for Claude across key cloud services including Amazon Web Services (Bedrock), Microsoft Azure (Foundry), and Google Cloud (Vertex AI).

Reports indicate that some venture capital firms have valued the company at up to $800bn.

To support growing demand for its AI offerings, Anthropic has signed multi-year supply agreements this month with chip producer Broadcom and cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave.

The Claude developer is also expected to gain close to one gigawatt of computing capacity by the end of the year through the use of Amazon’s chips.

Last year, Anthropic pledged to invest $50bn to construct data centres in the US to enhance its ability to train and operate AI models.