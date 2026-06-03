Cisco Cloud Control features cross-domain telemetry, consolidating data from areas such as networking, security and collaboration. Credit: Michael Vi/Shutterstock.com.

Cisco has introduced a new platform, Cisco Cloud Control, designed to allow both humans and AI agents to manage, monitor and protect critical IT infrastructure.

The announcement was made at Cisco Live event in the US, with the company stating that the platform will serve as the basis for its AgenticOps operating model.

According to Cisco, Cloud Control provides a single point of access for networking, security, compute, observability and collaboration tools, giving users and AI agents a unified operational view.

The system is intended to enable both people and agents to use the same data layer, maintaining shared context and operational oversight.

Customers will be able to develop their own applications and AI agents within the platform using natural language interfaces.

Integration is offered with a range of external services, including AWS, Microsoft, Linear, PagerDuty, Slack, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, and Wiz.

Cloud Control features what Cisco describes as cross-domain telemetry, consolidating data from areas such as networking, security and collaboration, so both people and agents can address operational challenges.

The platform incorporates purpose-built models, including the Deep Network Model based on decades of Cisco’s operational data.

The company also highlighted trusted agents capable of autonomously detecting, diagnosing and resolving IT issues, as well as a collaborative workspace called AI Canvas and customisation tools through Cloud Control Studio.

Security measures include real-time defence via Live Protect, which is available on N9000 series switches and will expand to other products within the year.

Other developments include the Hybrid Mesh Firewall and extended protections against vulnerabilities, as well as initiatives focused on shielding AI agents in enterprise environments.

On the quantum security front, Cisco outlined plans to provide quantum-safe communications capabilities for most core products by December 2026.

Newly introduced routers, switches and firewalls will feature quantum-safe secure boot, and the company will offer the newly unveiled Quantum Ready Assessments through Cisco IQ, with global availability scheduled for July 2026.

Cisco also introduced Quantum Resilience Framework which covers communications and product security. Additional services include Resilient Infrastructure Services aimed at modernising customer systems and reducing risks from advanced threats.

Cisco IQ will also support on-premises deployment and provide peer benchmarking insights for security and support practices.

Cisco president and chief product officer Jeetu Patel said: “AI agents reason and act continuously at software speed, and that changes everything about how we scale, manage, and defend our critical infrastructure.

“Cisco Cloud Control is a command centre for agentic AI: a platform where your team and your AI agents work together, in the same environment, with the same information, and with humans in control.”

Global availability for these offerings is planned for July 2026.