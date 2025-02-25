Currently, Apple supports more than 2.9 million jobs in the US through direct employment, supplier partnerships, and developer jobs. Credit: Apple Inc.

Apple has revealed plans to invest more than $500bn in the US over the next four years, focusing on a new advanced manufacturing facility in Houston to produce servers for Apple Intelligence.

This investment also includes doubling its US advanced manufacturing fund and expanding research and development in silicon engineering.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said: “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing US investments with this $500bn commitment to our country’s future.

“From doubling our advanced manufacturing fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing.”

The $500bn commitment encompasses Apple’s collaboration with suppliers across all 50 US states, direct employment, infrastructure for Apple Intelligence, corporate facilities, and Apple TV+ productions in 20 states.

Currently, the company supports more than 2.9 million jobs in the US through direct employment, supplier partnerships, and developer jobs in the iOS app economy, the company said.

The new 250,000ft² server manufacturing facility in Houston, set to open in 2026, is anticipated to create thousands of jobs.

As part of the funding, the company’s US advanced manufacturing fund, established in 2017, will be increased from $5bn to $10bn to promote advanced manufacturing and skills development across the nation.

To enhance research and development efforts in the US, the company’s Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit will assist companies in transitioning to advanced manufacturing, offering free courses in project management and manufacturing process optimisation.

A similar investment announcement was made in 2018, with Apple committing $350bn to the US economy over five years.

In December 2024, reports emerged that Apple is holding preliminary discussions with Tencent and ByteDance to integrate their AI models into iPhones sold in China.