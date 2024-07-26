GE Healthcare and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are teaming up to build new generative AI models that can analyse complex medical data.
GE HealthCare is partnering with the cloud computing company to develop models that help clinicians use data more efficiently for a range of healthcare operations, including screenings, diagnoses, decision support, and workflows such as scheduling.
US-headquartered GE HealthCare plans to utilise Amazon Bedrock, which provides access to foundation models for developing and deploying AI applications.
By leveraging Bedrock’s access to foundation models, GE Healthcare intends to create advanced AI solutions that integrate comprehensive clinical and operational data. These applications will focus on reducing workload for physicians, personalising care, and enhancing operational efficiency, to benefit both healthcare providers and patients.
GE Healthcare’s portfolio includes a range of medical imaging systems, patient monitoring devices, and healthcare software. The medtech company already utilises AI to enhance diagnostics, optimise workflows, and personalise patient care.
“With AWS, GE HealthCare plans to use the cloud to deliver more personalised, intelligent and efficient care,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman.
“GE HealthCare is putting generative AI at the heart of their innovation, accelerated by the investments we have made in healthcare-specific cloud services and generative AI capabilities that provide best-in-class security, data privacy and access to the latest state-of-the-art foundation models.”
This news comes after another deal earlier this month, where GE Healthcare partnered with Welsh company Intelligent Ultrasound Group to acquire the company’s AI-driven ultrasound business outright for £40.5m ($51m). As part of the deal, GE Healthcare will inherit Intelligent’s ScanNav Assist AI technology software, which is designed to carry real-time image recognition, and already used across GE Healthcare’s SonoLystlive and SonoLyst X/IR ultrasound systems, giving the company control over Intelligent Ultrasound’s AI pipeline.
AI continues to draw attention in the medtech sector. One of the leading companies making waves in the space is US-based technology giant NVIDIA, which has entered into a series of high-profile deals this year. In January 2024, it entered a collaboration with Amgen in January 2024 to build generative AI models.
In March 2024, GE HealthCare launched an ultrasound imaging software, SonoSAMTrack, which it developed in collaboration with NVIDIA.
AI will become a key driver of medical device innovation, according to a report on GlobalData’s Medical Intelligence Center. The AI in medical market was worth $336m in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 29.1% to $1.2bn by 2027.