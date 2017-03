GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the healthcare industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

There has been a marked shift in the pharmaceutical companies that began the most clinical trials last year.

Novartis has surged to the top of the table while last year’s biggest clinical trial starter, Merck has sunk to the bottom.