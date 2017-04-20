GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the consumer goods industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

In June 2017, Coca-Cola Life will vacate the UK market after poor sales.

The lower calorie soft drink was initially launched in 2013 in Argentina and Chile and has since been on shelves in over 20 countries.

Attempting to achieve a healthy status, it uses a mixture of stevia and sugar designed to be the go to between full sugar Coke and the sugar-free versions.

Why has it struggled in the UK and elsewhere?

The brand message seemed uncertain with no clear identity such as Coke Zero’s zero sugar tagline.

As opposed to being an in between drink, it has either been seen as not healthy enough for the health conscious or not Coca-Cola enough for those who just like drinking Coke.

With the on-going and increasingly significant health trend in the UK, Coca-Cola should double down on one of its other brands to appeal to the health concious.

Despite the plug being pulled in the UK, it will remain in other markets however.

Mexico can’t get enough

Coke Life was launched in Mexico in 2014 and is one of the biggest markets for soft drinks in the world, second only to the US.

Within Coca-Cola Life’s launch year, the Mexican soft drinks market was hit by a sugar tax but the brands first year results were an impressive 325m litres, the success of which has continued through to 2016.

This tax, alongside the trend for healthier products, resulted in more producers reformulating with stevia.