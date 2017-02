GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the energy industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

The battle is on and it’s not going to get any easier for countries fighting over oil and gas major capital spending.

Capital spending forecasts could look up as projects are sanctioned with oil prices stabilising above $50 per barrel… but the days of $100 per barrel spending are over.