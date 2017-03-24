Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business

These three things will have an impact on the wider world:

1. Voter uncertainty in France

With only a few weeks to go before the first round of France’s presidential election, voters don’t know who they will vote for, according to an Odoxa poll.

Forty-three percent of them are still hesitant on who to back — an “uncertainty unprecedented in (French) electoral history.”

“The level of voter indecision about the candidates is completely exceptional,” Odoxa added.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are likely to lead in the first round of the election on April 23.

Francois Fillon, the front runner at one time, slipped in the polls when it emerged he paid his wife a large amount of public money for her “fake job” as his parliamentary assistant.

2. Hong Kong appoints new leader

The 1,194 members of a Beijing-sanctioned “election committee” will choose the new chief executive for Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous territory, on Sunday.

The election committee is largely made up of Beijing loyalists.

Carrie Lam, until recently the city’s second-ranked official, is expected to win, thanks to Beijing’s backing.

However, her strongest opponent, financial secretary John Tsang, is far more popular and supported by pro-democracy parties.

Hong Kong is home to 7.3m people.

3. Anti-Brexit protest in London

Thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets on Sunday, marching from Park Lane to Parliament Square in London, demanding that Britain remain in the European Union (EU).

They argue that Brexit is not inevitable and people have “the right to change their minds.”