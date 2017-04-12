One of the biggest issues in the upcoming Brexit negotiations is what will happen to EU citizens leaving in the UK once it officially withdraws from the European Union.

This week, EU officials have said London should cut red tape that makes it hard for EU expats to confirm their residence in Britain.

There are around 3.2m EU citizens living in the UK, around five percent of the UK population, and applications for lifetime residency status have risen since the referendum vote last June.

What has been said about EU citizens so far?

1. The House of Lords attempt to defeat the government over citizens’ rights

When the Brexit Bill was passing through the Houses of Parliament, the Lords voted for an amendment calling for the protection of the rights of EU nationals in the UK.

The Lords votes overwhelmingly, by 358 to 256, against the UK government. The government said it was “disappointed” by the result.

The House of Commons later defeated this amendment, and passed the Brexit Bill.

The Brexit secretary David Davis said he would take “moral responsibility” for guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens in the UK.

2. EU citizens shouldn’t live “under a cloud of uncertainty”

A cross-party group of MPs, the Exiting the EU committee, has said the UK should make a unilateral decision to safeguard the rights of EU nationals living in the UK.

They have said EU citizens shouldn’t be forced to live “under a cloud of uncertainty” now that Article 50 has been triggered by Theresa May.

Hilary Benn, the committee’s Labour chairman, said:

“EU citizens who have come to live and work here have contributed enormously to the economic and cultural life of the UK. They have worked hard, paid their taxes, integrated, raised families and put down roots.”

As well, the MPs argued it would be unconscionable for EU citizens not to have clarity about their status in the UK for another two years.

3. Will Article 50 lead to EU citizens being deported?

A European politics specialist, Anand Menon, warned that EU citizens in the UK could find themselves unfairly deported after Brexit.

Menon said there were concerns about EU nationals leaving the UK and being refused re-entry. He told the New Statesman:

“Bureaucratic rules don’t take into account the specific circumstances of the individuals. Any possible model for EU citizens in this country will involve unfairness.”

A Dutch woman, who has lived in the UK for 24 years and has a British husband, was told by the Home Office she should make arrangements to leave the country after she applied for citizenship after the referendum.

4. What has the EU said?

The European Union, made up of the Commission, Council and Parliament, has collectively said that “EU law must apply until Brexit Day”, which is set to be March 29, 2019, two years after May triggered Article 50.

An EU resolution leaked to the Guardian said that the cut-off date for preventing EU citizens moving to the UK should not be before March 2019 otherwise this would be breaking EU law.

This week, EU member states signed European Council president Donald Tusk’s guidelines on how the bloc will negotiate Brexit. One of the main deals is that UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in Britain should be guaranteed “reciprocal treatment”.