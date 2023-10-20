The global technology industry experienced a 23% drop in new job postings related to 3D printing in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 47% decrease versus Q3 2022. GlobalData’s Technology: Hiring Trends & Signals Q3 2023 report reveals comprehensive insights into hiring patterns, job roles, required skills, geographical trends, and key themes within the technology industry, facilitating anticipation of future workforce needs. Buy the report here.

Notably, Architecture and Engineering Occupations jobs accounted for a 24% share of the global technology industry’s 3D printing-related total new job postings in Q3 2023, up 0.48% over the prior quarter.

Architecture and Engineering Occupations drive 3D printing-related hiring activity

Architecture and Engineering Occupations, with a share of 24%, emerged as the top 3D printing-related job roles within the technology industry in Q3 2023, with new job postings rising by 0.48% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Mathematical Occupations came in second with a share of 21% in Q3 2023, with new job postings dropping by 37% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent 3D printing roles include Management Occupations with a 10% share in Q3 2023, Production Occupations with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 35% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2023 were Stratasys, HP, FARO Technologies, 3D Systems, and Velo3D. Together they accounted for a combined share of 35% of all 3D printing-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Stratasys posted 155 3D printing-related new jobs in Q3 2023, HP 61 jobs, FARO Technologies 43 jobs, 3D Systems 25 jobs, and Velo3D 24 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 67.12% share of total new job postings, Q3 2023

The largest share of 3D printing-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q3 2023 was in the US with 67.12% followed by Spain (5.25%) and India (5.14%). The share represented by the US was three percentage points higher than the 64.50% share it accounted for in Q2 2023.



This content was updated on 8 October 2023

