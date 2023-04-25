The companies will offer technology, infrastructure and expertise in security to enterprises to deal with cyber-attacks. Credit: Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Technology companies Accenture and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to protect businesses from cyber security threats.

Under the alliance, the firms will offer technology, infrastructure and expertise in security to enterprises, to deal with cyber-attacks.

The collaboration builds on Accenture and Google Cloud’s partnership since 2018 that leveraged Google Cloud’s technology in data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and cybersecurity.

In the next phase of the partnership, the firms will focus on offering crisis management, incident response, threat intelligence and comprehensive cybersecurity services among others.

Accenture Security global lead Paolo Dal Cin said: “We are bringing the best expertise and capabilities from Accenture Security, Google Cloud and Mandiant together, to help our clients achieve the cyber resilience level their businesses need in today’s cyber threat landscape.

“When powered by generative AI, our integrated cybersecurity services should enable a new level of cyber resilience, with greater scale, speed and effectiveness.”

With the extension of the partnership, Dublin-based Accenture will be able to access Google’s Chronicles’ security operations, Mandiant’s threat intelligence and a security-specific generative AI, Google Cloud Security AI Workbench for its MxDR service

Google Cloud GM and VP of cloud security Sunil Potti said: “Accenture and Google Cloud share a vision for helping enterprises modernise their security positions by combining the most advanced security technology with the world’s leading security experts.”

Concurrently, Accenture announced that global real estate group Lendlease is already using its AI-powered cyber detection and response solution.