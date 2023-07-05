GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Alcatel Lucent Enterprise‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Alcatel Lucent Enterprise offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise has committed to reaching net-zero global emissions by 2050 at the latest, in line with the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement, to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The company has signed up for the Science-Based Targets initiative, committing to set science-based emissions reduction targets and submit them for validation. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise has also begun its ALE Forest project, planting over 28,000 trees and neutralizing around 621 tonnes of CO2 per year.



In terms of its operational footprint, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise provided 100% renewable energy to its offices in France in 2022. The company has also made progress towards its CSR commitments, including implementing a paperless office across 20 branches. Alcatel Lucent Enterprise has taken steps towards reducing its emissions and committing to moving from ambition to action in 2022 on a number of projects, such as identifying its greenhouse gas emissions. The company has also made investments in renewable energy and has donated over €85,000 to various causes.



In 2023, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise plans to launch a formal Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programme under its Global Operations, Business Technology and Quality team. The company aims to continue its progress towards its CSR commitments and emissions reduction targets, as well as aligning with the aim of Paris Agreement to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050 at the latest.



In conclusion, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by setting science-based emissions reduction targets. With initiatives like the ALE Forest project, renewable energy adoption, and CSR commitments, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise demonstrates its proactive approach to environmental sustainability. Moving forward, the company aims to launch a formal ESG program and continue progress towards its CSR commitments and emissions reduction targets, in line with the objective of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.