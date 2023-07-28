Through the acquisition, Altair hopes to bolster its digital engineering technology capabilities.

US-based software and cloud solutions provider Altair has acquired OmniV from product development software developer XLDyn.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OmniV supports open model-based systems engineering (MBSE) practises in systems, simulation, testing, product development, and controls engineering.

It is said to bridge the gap between comprehensive, domain-specific modelling and simulation and high-level system modelling and simulation.

The technology is vendor agnostic that enables it to connect to a wide range of enterprise data storage and verification and validation techniques to facilitate programme objectives, Altair explained.

OmniV will be accessible through Altair One, the company’s cloud innovation gateway, and will be included in Altair’s digital twin solution set and available via Altair Units.

Altair founder and CEO James Scapa said: “Historically, organisations have had to wait until they have a physical prototype to see how a product performs. OmniV provides a holistic understanding of how a product functions much earlier in the process.

“Our goal is to connect the dots across the enterprise through an open, flexible, and purpose-driven MBSE and digital twin integration. Regardless of what tools you use, OmniV allows customers to have an open architecture MBSE practice that provides a traceable ecosystem to track performance, cost, and mass of a product.”

Altair is engaged in providing solutions for simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

In September 2022, Altair acquired RapidMiner, which provides advanced data analytics and machine learning solutions.