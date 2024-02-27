Amlogic Shanghai saw the highest growth of 66% in patent filings in October and 199% in grants in November in Q4 2023. Compared to Q3 2023, Q4 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 66% and no change in grants. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Amlogic Shanghai’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Amlogic Shanghai has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with five publications in Q4 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 40% filings and 75% grants. The World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), United States(US), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Amlogic Shanghai is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Amlogic Shanghai has 75% of its grants in United States(US) and 25% in European Patent Office(EPO).

Canon and Beijing ByteDance Technology could be the strongest competitors for Amlogic Shanghai

In terms of grant share, Amlogic Shanghai stands in tenth position among its competitors. Canon and Beijing ByteDance Technology secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to artificial intelligence and industrial automation lead Amlogic Shanghai's portfolio

Amlogic Shanghai has the highest number of patents in artificial intelligence followed by, industrial automation. For artificial intelligence, nearly 50% of patents were filed and no patents were granted in Q4 2023.

Television related patents lead Amlogic Shanghai portfolio followed by image management, and digital signal processors(dsp)

Amlogic Shanghai has highest number of patents in television followed by image management, digital signal processors(dsp), integrated circuits, and mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp). For television, nearly 33% of patents were filed and 25% of patents were granted in Q4 2023.



