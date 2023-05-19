Cloud companies generate revenue by dividing the chips and offering portions of their computing power to customers. Credit: thodonal88 via Shutterstock.

Semiconductor company Ampere Computing has launched a new family of processors designed specifically for cloud workloads.

The new chip lineup, called AmpereOne, will feature up to 192 single threaded Ampere cores, which is claimed to be the highest in the industry.

Ampere’s latest product is their first to utilise a custom core developed entirely in-house.

AmpereOne will join the portfolio of cloud native processors, which includes Ampere Altra and Ampere Altra Max.

Ampere’s focus has been on meeting the needs of cloud companies that purchase chips in large quantities and lease their computing capacities.

These companies generate revenue by dividing the chips and offering portions of their computing power to customers. Having a high number of cores facilitates this process.

Ampere CEO Renée James said: “Every few decades of computing there has emerged a driving application or use of performance that sets a new bar of what is required of performance. The current driving uses are AI and connected everything, combined with our continued use and desire for streaming media.”

The company counts cloud services providers including Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba and Tencent as its customers besides, entities such as HPE and Supermicro.

The new chip, which is being built on the 5nm process node, will be equipped with large cloud optimised private caches, and new cloud features aimed at cloud usage including AI.

Ampere chief product officer Jeff Wittich said: “AmpereOne is about more. More cores, more IO, more memory, more performance, more cloud features. With our Ampere Custom Cloud Native Cores, this is the next step in the break from the constraints of legacy computing. No other CPU comes close. It is about cloud scale with the maximum performance per rack.”