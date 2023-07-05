GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Apple, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Apple‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Apple offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Apple has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its comprehensive carbon footprint by 2030, including its supply chain and the lifetime use of its products. The company's manufacturing supply chain currently accounts for 65% of its gross carbon footprint. Apple has already achieved carbon neutrality for its global corporate operations in 2020. The company has specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. One of the largest contributors of direct emissions in Apple's supply chain is the use of fluorinated greenhouse gases (F-GHGs). The company is focused on abatement strategies for direct emissions, including electrification or switching to lower-emissions alternatives. According to the 2023 Annual Progress Report, the company reported that its suppliers avoided over 18.7 million metric tons of CO2e and that the company has saved 63.2 billion gallons of freshwater across 10 countries and regions since 2013. In its People and Environment in Our Supply Chain, 2023 Annual Progress Report, the company reported to have cut emissions across value chain in 2022 by over 45% since 2015.



Apple has taken steps to reduce its emissions, including the launch of the Supplier Clean Energy Program and Supplier Energy Efficiency Program in 2015. The Supplier Clean Energy Program now has nearly 20 gigawatts of clean energy commitments, of which nearly two-thirds are already operational. In 2022, the Supplier Energy Efficiency Program helped suppliers avoid more than 1.3 million annual metric tons of supply chain carbon emissions. The company has also co-founded the Asia Clean Energy Coalition, which convenes a diverse coalition of renewables private sector actors to enact critical policy shifts in Asia that will enable a variety of corporate procurement options for renewable energy.



Apple has invested heavily in providing education and training across its supply chain, through programs such as the Clean Energy Academy. Its suppliers have committed to using renewable energy for their Apple production, with over 85% of Apple's direct spend for materials, manufacturing, and assembly of its products worldwide included in those commitments. Apple has a plan to decarbonize its supply chain and build a more resilient, efficient future powered by renewable energy. The company is committed to transitioning to 100% renewable electricity across its global supply chain.



In conclusion, Apple has set ambitious specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions to achieve net-zero targets and carbon neutrality across its comprehensive carbon footprint by 2030, including its supply chain and the lifetime use of its products . The company has also invested heavily in providing education and training across its supply chain and has already achieved carbon neutrality for its global corporate operations in 2020.