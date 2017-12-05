Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Art Basel, Miama Beach starts this week. Guests are expected to flock to the South Florida location to enjoy taking in some of the finest contemporary art in the world.

The show will begin on Thursday 7th December at 3pm and conclude on Sunday 10th December at 8pm. It will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Centre at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

What is Art Basel 17, Miami Beach?

The show is one of three contemporary art shows that fall under the Art Basel brand. The other two are in Basel, Switzerland and Hong Kong, China.

The shows exist to celebrate contemporary art from both new artists and established names.

Art Basel is a platform for galleries to show and sell their latest work. As such, museum directors, collectors, and curators are often in attendance. However, the show has also become incredibly popular with the public. Art students and amateur critics often end up making up a huge part of the audience at the show.

Furthermore, the show is split into various sections. Each of these focuses on a different artistic discipline.

Galleries:

The main part of the show will feature 200 galleries sharing the work of 4,000 artists. These works will come in various forms including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art. There will be a combination of museum-calibre pieces from established names to editioned works (replicas of works) by younger artists.

#ChanningHansen, '?-Manifold,' 2017, mixed media via @marcselwynfineart | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:03am PST

Nova:

This section allows galleries to present one, two, or three artists. These artists are only allowed to show works which have been created in the last three years. This ensures that all artworks in this section are fresh, modern, and vibrant.

#TobiasRehberger, 'Tous pour les femmes,' 2016, metal, acrylic, neon + electric fixtures via #neugerriemschneider | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Positions:

If a young artist wants to make their name at Art Basel, this is where to do it. The Positions platform is an area where a new talent can showcase one and only one of their major works. It tends to be that newer galleries feature their works here.

Edition:

Leading publishers of replica artworks (editions) are featured here. It’s a space for these publishers to show what artists have made through their collaboration. Visitors will enjoy seeing rare and significant works that they might not get a chance to view elsewhere.

This week's #artbasel Instagram is by @itis_raw_art. Visit us on Facebook to see more top moments captured by our global community + continue tagging your photos for the chance to be featured! A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Nov 24, 2017 at 8:04am PST

Kabinett:

Each booth gets a separate area to share a curated exhibition of an artist of their choice. They can choose to showcase anything they like. In the past, Kabinett booths have shown multiple curatorial concepts such as thematic group exhibitions, art-historical showcases and solo shows for rising stars.

#JohnChamberlain, 'Limbomaniac,' 1988 – 2005, painted sculpture + chromed steel via @xavierhufkens | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Survey:

This section focuses on art historical objects. These can be the work of one artist alone but they also might take the form of a group of collaborators juxtaposing with one another.

#DanielKnorr, 'Depression Elevation (Berlin, Brunnenstraße Hundertwasser),' 2016, sculpture via @naechstststephan | Kabinett 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:05am PST

Public:

Set outside the exhibition itself, Public takes place at the nearby Collins Park. Here, visitors will find large-scale sculptures and installations by leading and emerging international artists.

Film:

Similarly to Public, this one also takes place outside of the convention centre. At SoundScape Park, outdoor screenings take place showcasing artistic films on the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the New World Center. In addition, film curator Marian Masone selects a feature-length film for a special screening at the Colony Theatre.

Conversations:

For those with an interest in art, this part of Art Basel, Miami Beach might prove to be the most exciting part of all. These are a series of conversations from prominent artists, gallery owners, curators, and more. They discuss various topics concerning the world of contemporary art internationally. These discussions take the form of artist talks, panels, and also lectures.

How to attend Art Basel, Miami Beach:

There are no real limits on those who can attend Art Basel, Miami Beach. Anyone with a ticket can visit and fill their boots with all the contemporary art they can find.

However, there is one special event that the general public can’t attend. That is the invite-only showing on Wednesday 6th December.

When is the show open?

Art Basel, Miami Beach is open to the public at the following times from 7th to 10th December:

Thursday, December 7, 2017, 3pm to 8pm

Friday, December 8, 2017, 12 noon to 8pm

Saturday, December 9, 2017, 12 noon to 8pm

Sunday, December 10, 2017, 12 noon to 6pm

#OlafurEliasson, 'Collective decision,' 2017 via #neugerriemschneider | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

How to purchase tickets:

Tickets can be purchased from Art Basel’s online shop here. One can also buy tickets at the entrance to the show, but be aware that it costs slightly more to do so. Prices for tickets are as follows:

Day ticket (valid one day): $50 if purchased online, $60 if purchased on-site.

Permanent ticket (valid all days): $120 if purchased online, $130 if purchased on-site.

Combination day ticket for both the Art Basel in Miami Beach 2017 show and also Design Miami (valid one day): $65 if purchased online, $75 if purchased on-site.

Reduced day ticket for students and seniors (valid one day): $36. Students are individuals attending a college or university. Seniors are individuals ages 62 and up. These tickets are only available online.

Tickets are non-refundable.

#DavidBatchelor, 'Candela,' 2016, plastic containers, low energy bulbs + cable via @inglebygallery | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Other information worth noting:

There are a few other bits of information worth considering if you plan to visit Art Basel, Miami:

All visitors and their belongs will be face an inspection on entry.

Backpacks, suitcases and trolleys of any size cannot enter the convention centre.

Bags, briefcases and similar items larger than 16″ x 8″ x 16″ (40 x 20 x 40 cm) are allowed. However, they must be left at the coatcheck.

Guests can bring one bag each.

Personal/- non-professional use photography is acceptable. However, those taking pictures must do so without disruption to the galleries or visitors, and with the safety of the artworks in mind.

Only service animals for visitors with disabilities can enter.

Please note that press and promotional photography and filming are taking place on the premises. If you attend, you also give permission for them to take photos of you and use your image for non-promotional purposes.

You may not either smoke or vape on the premises.

These is a kindergarten and playroom for children ages 4-12. Here, a team of professionals Miami Children’s Museum will bring art to life for the kids. For example, activities may include arts and craft activities, art history and storytelling. Strollers are welcome for children younger than that.

#YoshitomoNara, 'Spectacles Girls / Spectacles Girls,' 2006/2007, inkjet print on archival paper via @pacemacgillgallery | Galleries 2017 #artbasel A post shared by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Jun 15, 2017 at 4:45am PDT

In conclusion, it looks like this year’s Art Basel might be one of the best yet. There’s plenty to see and do for art lovers. Also, if attendees wish to make a purchase, the show’s Instagram page gives a good idea of the sheer variety of work that will be on offer.