Leading with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on telecommunications in May 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. Artificial Intelligence – 698 mentions

Innovations, and the application of AI in healthcare, cybersecurity, and more, were some of the popular topics discussed in May 2020. According to an article shared by Vala Afshar, a chief digital analyst, technology pioneers find it difficult to describe artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain or quantum computing, just as Bill Gates found it difficult to explain the Internet after the birth of the world wide web in 1995, .

Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, a social media marketing agency, further emphasised on how artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning are key for healthcare innovation. The importance of digital technologies for healthcare is particularly enhanced to improve communications and operational efficiencies to fight the Covid-19 crisis, the article noted.

In other news, Tamara McCleary shared an article the global AI software revenue to increase 12-fold in the coming seven years, from $10.1 billion in 2018 to $126.0 billion in 2025 according to Omdia. The report further suggests that AI would generate immediate ROI for industries such as telecommunications, internet services, healthcare, automotive, business services, advertising, and retail.

Technology pioneers today face the same difficulty as they try to describe artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum computing and blockchain pic.twitter.com/HvRoPF6V1L — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) May 10, 2020

2. 5G – 606 mentions

The growth of 5G, its ability to deliver better speed and less latency when tested in real-world scenarios, and the contribution of the technology in business, work, and building more sustainable cities, were popularly discussed topics during the month. According to an article shared by Ajit Pai, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), shared an article on how Boris Johnson instructed officials to reduce Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G networks by 2023, in the event of the coronavirus outbreak.

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, meanwhile, shared an article on how 5G will become the foundation for more greener, safer, and sustainable cities. Kuwait and Las Vegas, for example, have already deployed smart meters to monitor electricity and water consumption, and sensors to provide early warnings for floods and storms. 5G along with AI, big data, and IoT will therefore lead to more sustainable cities, the article noted.

In other news, Ian Fogg, an industry expert and experienced product manager, shared an article on how 5G download will be faster than Wifi in seven out of eight leading 5G countries including Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, Kuwait, Australia, Spain, and the UK. The article also noted the importance of not letting the current Covid-19 crisis or anti-disinformation 5G campaigns delay 5G rollouts, as increased capacity and faster speeds were critical to meeting the growing usage.

.@10DowningStreet "plans to reduce Huawei's involvement in Britain's #5G network in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak," "instruct[ing] officials to draw up plans that would see China's involvement in the UK's infrastructure scaled down to zero by 2023." https://t.co/qLXgtWPbfS — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 23, 2020

3. Machine Learning – 433 mentions

What is machine learning, how the technology is being applied for healthcare innovations, Innovations, unexpected scientific insights into Covid-19 from machine learning tools, and common misunderstandings between machine learning and artificial intelligence, was popularly discussed in May. For instance, according to Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, explains how Covid-19 is acting as a catalyst for change, and that key digital technologies such as machine learning, AI, and blockchain are critical in facilitating this change.

The technologies provide effective communication systems, interoperability, and operational efficiencies in reduced time, the article noted. The influencer also shared an article on how a text-mining tool is helping the global scientific community to synthesise the vast amounts of scientific literature on Covid-19.

In other news, Vala Afshar, the chief digital analyst, discussed the definition and importance of machine learning. He added that machine learning algorithms are used to find patterns among large volumes of data, which include words, numbers, images, or clicks that can all be fed into ML algorithms if digitally stored.

4. IoT – 196 mentions

How connected devices will provide the foundation for more sustainable cities, how the internet of things (IoT), 5G, and AI will impact business and work, how to secure IoT in a 5G world, and supercharging Industrial IoT, were popularly discussed topics during the month. According to an article shared by Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, the rapid proliferation of connective devices is changing the way cities are developing their infrastructure. The article further noted that the integration of AI, big data, IoT, and 5G will lead to safer, greener and smarter cities.

Vala Afshar, the chief digital analyst, tweeted on the impact of IoT, 5G, and AI on the future of work and business.

In other news, Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, discussed how layering IoT with a blockchain architecture and improved 5G networking was the next logical upgrade for connected enterprises. The technologies would offer possibilities of decentralising, while at the same time improving the speed of work and factory automation, the article noted.

5. Mobile – 132 mentions

The creation open innovation labs to support start-ups in developing AI, edge computing and other apps, how blockchain is expected to transform the mobile phone industry, and consumers increasingly seeking a friction-less experience while at the same time demanding data security and privacy risks, were some popular topics discussed during the month. For example, Elena Neira, a technology leader, shared an article on how Intel, NASA, and T-Mobile teamed up for a 5G Open Innovation Lab to enable start-ups develop edge computing, AI and other apps.

The Lab has chosen 17 companies to take part in this 12-week virtual program. The companies are developing 5G apps and services for industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and entertainment, the article further noted.

In other news, Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, discussed how blockchain will transform the mobile phone industry. The article further noted that IGWT Block is launching the TessaB, a blockchain platform that will reveal the condition of the device to both the buyer and seller, enabling more safe and transparent transactions.