Asia-Pacific’s technology industry IT hiring activity drops 11.2% in June 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed an 11.2% drop in IT hiring activity in the technology industry in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

June 2022 has seen a decrease of 8.01% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 29.35% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2022, registering a decrease of 1.36% over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 63.37% in June 2022, a 34.79% drop over the previous month. Computer and Information Analysts came in next, claiming a share of 14.23% in June 2022, marking an 18.13% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a share of 13.05% in June 2022, a 14.06% drop from May 2022.

Computer Support Specialists registered a share of 4.74% in June 2022, a 27.34% decline over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 37.5% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s technology industry during June 2022 over previous month.

International Business Machines posted 2,565 IT jobs in June 2022 and registered a decline of 44.67% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 1,435 jobs and a 57.33% drop. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone with 1,275 IT jobs and Oracle with 984 jobs, recorded a 5.9% rise and an 8.64% drop, respectively, while Wipro recorded a 7.12% decline with 509 job postings during June 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 76.44% share in June 2022, a 32.92% decrease over May 2022. China featured next with a 6.28% share, down 18.25% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 3.89% share, a drop of 15.27% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.71%, down by 20.48% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 38.7% share, registered a decline of 38.77% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.3% share, down 40.89% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.28%, recording a month-on-month growth of 50.81%.