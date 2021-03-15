Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 25.58% in deal activity during February 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 352 technology industry deals worth $8.93bn were announced for the region in February 2021, against the 12-month average of 473 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2021 with 234 transactions, representing a 66.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 113 deals, followed by private equity deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 32.1% and 1.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $6.18bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.44bn and $315.48m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in February 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 70% of the overall value during February 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $6.25bn, against the overall value of $8.93bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of February 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (MIRA)’s $3.35bn acquisition of Vocus Group

2) The $1.73bn acquisition deal with Hyperconnect by Match Group

3) Bharti Airtel’s $428.89m acquisition of Bharti Telemedia

4) The $390m venture financing of Beijing Chalk Blue Sky Technology by Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Dehong Capital, Hony Capital, Huaxing New Economic Fund, IDG Capital, Jinfang Hongrui Investment Management, Kunyu Runyuan Zichan and Trust Capital

5) BYD Auto, Changzhou Xingyu Car Lamp, Dongfeng Asset Management, Great Wall Motor, Shanghai AI Innovation and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s venture financing of Horizon Robotics for $350m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.