Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 28.23% in deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m acquisition of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 333 technology industry deals worth $5.75bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 464 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 239 transactions, representing a 71.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 87 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 26.1% and 2.1% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $4.52bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.19bn and $41.35m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 38.1% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.19bn, against the overall value of $5.75bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $432.54m acquisition deal with Shenzhen Lanren Online Technology Co by Tencent Music Entertainment Group

3) Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund’s $400m venture financing of Horizon Robotics

4) The $360m venture financing of Beijing Calorie Technology by Bertelsmann Asia Investments, Coatue Management, GGV Capital, Hillhouse Capital Group, Jeneration Capital, Morningside Venture Capital Group, SoftBank Vision Fund and Tencent Holdings

5) CCB International Holdings, Guotai Junan International, IDG Capital and Russia-China Investment Fund’s venture financing of Didi Chuxing for $300m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.