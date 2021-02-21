Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a drop of 3.70% in artificial intelligence deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m acquisition of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 78 technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $1.78bn were announced for the region in January 2021, against the 12-month average of 81 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in January 2021 with 67 transactions, representing an 85.9% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing an 11.5% and 2.6% share of the overall artificial intelligence deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $1.76bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $21.34m and $1.35m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry artificial intelligence deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology artificial intelligence deals accounted for 86.02% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $1.53bn, against the overall value of $1.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Beijing Xicheng Jinrui Equity Investment Fund Management, Boyu Capital Consultancy, China Development Bank, China ReformLtd, CSC Financial, FountainVest Partners, Goldman Sachs Asia Securities, Haitong Securities, HOPU Jinghua (Beijing) Investment ManagementLimited, JIC TechnologyLimited, JinYi Capital, National Manufacturing Transformation and Upgrading Fund, Primavera Capital Group and Sequoia Capital China’s $700m venture financing of Beijing Wusi Chuangxiang Technology

2) The $400m venture financing deal with Horizon Robotics by Aspex, Baillie Gifford, China Securities, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CloudAlpha Tech Fund, Contemporary Amperex Technology, Hermitage Capital HK, Neumann Advisors, ORIX, SDHS Capital, YF Capital and Yuantai Changqing Fund

3) China Capital Investment Group, Citic Private Equity Funds Management, Primavera Capital Group, Redpoint China Ventures, Summitview Capital and Tencent Holdings’ $278.15m venture financing of Shanghai Liaoyuan Technology

4) The $110m venture financing of Wenyuan Zhixing by China Development Bank Development Fund, Chuangyin Capital, CMC Capital Group, Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding, Guangzhou Huacheng Venture Capital Management, Huajin Capital, Innovation Works, Kunzhong Capital, Qiming Venture Capital and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus

5) CITIC Industrial Fund, Fangguang Capital and SDIC China Merchants Investment Management’s venture financing of Jaka Robot for $46.4m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.