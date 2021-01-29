Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a flat growth in cloud deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by CITIC and DCP Capital’s $300m acquisition of Guangdong Haoyun Changsheng Network, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 72 technology industry cloud deals worth $1.12bn were announced for the region in December 2020, against the 12-month average of 72 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in December 2020 with 51 transactions, representing a 70.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 14 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 19.4% and 9.7% share of the overall cloud deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $727.94m, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $304.59m and $82.82m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry cloud deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology cloud deals accounted for 65.04% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $725.44m, against the overall value of $1.12bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CITIC and DCP Capital’s $300m private equity deal with Guangdong Haoyun Changsheng Network

2) The $150m venture financing deal with Horizon Robotics by 5Y Capital, Capital Today, Guotai Junan International, Hillhouse Capital Group and KTB Network (Shanghai Office)

3) China Cinda Asset Management, Haitong Investment Group, IDG Capital, Jian Xin Jin Yuan Investment, KY Private Equity Fund, Tencent Holdings and Tianya Capital’s $122.42m venture financing of RootCloud

4) The $76.52m venture financing of Uni-Ubi by Beijing Jinling Huaxin Investment Management Limited, Bojiang Capital Management Group, Hangzhou Danghong Technology, Hongshen Capital, Shenzhen Songhe Dream Investment Management and Weed Ventures

5) EDBI, GGV Jiyuan Capital, Jingwei China and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Suzhou GaiaWorks Information Technology for $76.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

