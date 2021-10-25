Asia-Pacific’s technology industry saw a rise of 21% in deal activity during September 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by B Capital Group Management, Facebook, Fidelity Management & Research, Footpath Ventures, Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund two and Trifecta Capital’s $570m acquisition of Fashnear Technologies, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 628 technology industry deals worth $10.4bn were announced for the region in September 2021, against the 12-month average of 519 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in September 2021 with 476 transactions, representing a 75.8% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with 133 deals, followed by private equity deals with 19 transactions, respectively capturing a 21.2% and 3.03% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s technology industry with $7.85bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $1.82bn and $740.11m, respectively.

Asia-Pacific technology industry deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 21.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $2.26bn, against the overall value of $10.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Group Management,Facebook,Fidelity Management & Research,Footpath Ventures,Prosus Ventures,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Trifecta Capital $570m venture financing deal with Fashnear Technologies

2) The $550.24m acquisition of Shanghai Shangying Film Technology Development by Shanghai Film Technology Factory

3) Bank of Communications International Holdings,CCB International Holdings,China Cinda Asset Management,CICC Capital ManagementLimited,CICC Pucheng Investment,Hangzhou Qiantang Industrial Investment Fund,Linxin Investment,Qingdao Minxin,SDIC Venture Capital,Shanghai Free Trade Zone Equity Fund Management,Shanghai Guosheng Capital Management,SME Development Fund,State-owned capital of Zhejiang Province,Top Securities Capital and Zhejiang Financial Investment Holding $511.27m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Semiconductor Wafer

4) The $400m venture financing of Advance Intelligence by EDBI,Gaorong Capital,Northstar Group,SoftBank Vision Fund 2,Vision Plus Capital and Warburg Pincus

5) ACA Investments,Green Co-Invest Investment,JIC Venture Growth Investments,Princeville Capital,SMBC Venture Capital,Woodline Partners and Yamauchi-No 10 Family Office $230m venture financing deal with SmartNews

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.