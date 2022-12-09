Assa Abloy’s IT hiring activity increases 9.6% in June 2021

Sweden-based company Assa Abloy’s IT hiring an increased 9.6% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 17.6% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 21.51% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 2.05% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Assa Abloy IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Assa Abloy, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 57.58% in June 2021, and a 33.33% drop over May 2021, while Computer Support Specialists claimed a share of 19.7% in June 2021, and registered an 18.75% decline. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.09% in June 2021, a 40% drop from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Assa Abloy

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 59.09% share, which marked a 14.71% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 27.27%, registering a 41.94% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 13.64% share and a 73.53% drop over May 2021.

Sweden commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 34.85% share in June 2021, a 475% growth over May 2021. India featured next with a 19.7% share, down 35% over the previous month.Poland recorded a 15.15% share, an increase of 25% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Assa Abloy IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.15%, down by 32.81% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 22.73% share, a decline of 31.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.09% share, down 53.85% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 3.03%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.