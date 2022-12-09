AT&T’s IT hiring activity declines 15.4% in June 2021

US-based company AT&T’s IT hiring declined 15.4% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 19.94% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 14.2% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.07% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops AT&T IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by AT&T, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 62.37% in June 2021, and a 34.19% drop over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 25.13% in June 2021, and registered a 36.66% decline. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 5.1% in June 2021, a 21.21% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at AT&T

North America emerged as the leading region in the global healthcare IT hiring activity in June 2021 with an 86.48% share, which marked a 29.81% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 8.04%, registering a 51.16% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with a 4.97% share and a 21.88% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.51% and a month-on-month decline of 50%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s healthcare industry IT hiring activity with an 84.95% share in June 2021, a 30.04% decline over May 2021. India featured next with a 7.91% share, down 51.56% over the previous month.United Kingdom recorded a 2.93% share, an increase of 35.29% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead AT&T IT hiring activity in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 50.38%, down by 2.47% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 43.62% share, a decline of 51.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.87% share, up 58.62% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.13%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.