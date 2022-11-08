Australia’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.6% in October 2022

Australia’s technology industry registered a 6.6% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.79% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 29.87% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 39.11% in October 2022, registering a 12.03% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 26.2% share, a decrease of 6.58% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.45%, registering a 6.38% rise from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.75%, down 4.55% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 121.67% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Capgemini posted 103 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Infosys with 72 jobs and a 4.35% growth. Wipro with 43 IT jobs and DXC Technology with 25 jobs, recorded a 514.29% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded an increase of 21.05% with 23 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 57.01%, down by 22.75% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.38% share, registered an increase of 3.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.84% share, up 10.29% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.77%, recording a month-on-month increase of 275%.