Australia’s technology industry registered a 2.1% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 2.96% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.45% share in August 2021, recording an increase of 1.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.38% in August 2021, registering a 6.55% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 12.57% share, a decrease of 21.37% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.2%, registering a 2.5% rise from July 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.02%, down 1.49% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 16.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s technology industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Cognizant Technology Solutions posted 74 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 1.37% over the previous month, followed by Accenture with 62 jobs and a 13.89% drop. Wipro with 44 IT jobs and Datacom Group with 28 jobs, recorded a 46.99% decline and an 86.67% flat growth, respectively, while Microsoft recorded a decline of 27.78% with 26 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.3%, down by 3.04% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25% share, registered a decline of 17.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.61% share, up 10.53% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.09%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.