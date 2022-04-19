Australia’s technology industry sees a rise of 4.35% in deal activity in March 2022

Australia’s technology industry saw a rise of 4.35% in overall deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by NCS’s $239.62m acquisition of Dialog, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 48 deals worth $741.6m were announced in March 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 31 deals, which accounted for 64.6% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 13 deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 27.1% and 8.3% of overall deal activity in the Australia’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Australia’s technology industry with total deals worth $475.04m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $266.59m.

Australia technology industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 83.03% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $615.81m, against the overall value of $741.6m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) NCS $239.62m acquisition deal with Dialog

2) The $217.89m acquisition of Arq Group Enterprise by NCS

3) AirTree Ventures,Coatue Management,Greenoaks Capital Partners,Index Ventures and Insight Partners $110m venture financing deal with Bolster Creative

4) The $26.6m venture financing of CIMET Sales by iSelect

5) Capital Property Group,Chevron Technology Ventures,CSIRO Financial Services,InterValley Ventures and Telus $21.71m venture financing deal with QuintessenceLabs