Thanks to advances in electric, connected and driverless vehicles, the automotive industry is arguably undergoing its most radical transformation since the invention of the motor car back in 1885.

With improvements in artificial intelligence, combined with changing consumer demands for greener and shared mobility, car makers face a pressure to innovate in order to stay relevant, competing against a growing number of startups disrupting the industry.

To keep up with this, the Volkswagen Group, which includes brands such as Audi, SEAT and Porshe, launched its Data:Lab in 2013 to explore the role data insights can play in the businesses within the group.

Verdict spoke to Dr Marc Hilbert, team lead at the Volkswagen Data:Lab at the NetApp Data Days event to find out how the company is preparing for the future.

Ellen Daniel: How important is data for the future of the automotive industry?

Marc Hilbert: I think data itself was most interesting and important for the automotive industry. But right now, of course, we can get more data, we can handle more data. And of course, we also have methods where we can get more insights into data. So I think, like for every industry, for automotive it is increasingly important. And if you think about like that, having connected cars and connected motorbikes, we will produce a lot of data in the future. And then of course, we need to think about what we are doing with this data.

The biggest question we ask ourselves is how to provide with the data certain value to the customer. Of course, one very obvious aspect is that to improve our product, build better cars and safer cars, reliable cars. And then the second aspect is getting additional services to our customers. Not only thinking about the car itself, but thinking about mobility solutions. So when you want to go from A to B, it’s not only that we provide you with a good car, but we also tell you maybe use a motorbike to get from A to B or maybe even use the subway and stuff like that. So also using the data to provide these kind of solutions.

ED: What role does software play in Volkswagen’s vehicles?

MH: It is very important. So we restructured the group to have one board member, who is basically responsible for all software development within the Volkswagen group. So nowadays, it’s still like that in a way that each brand develops certain modules of software aspects, and then shares with the group. So you might drive a SEAT that includes some software, which was written the Volkswagen. And what will come in the future is that you will consolidate that on a group level so that we have one group of all the brands writing software, which then gets pushed into the different brands.

If you think about electric cars. What is really a differentiated moment is the different engines right? The big engine of a luxurious car and you can feel it. If you have electrical car, battery is one differentiator, but also software is a differentiator. How much software is provided from the car and what can a customer do with it?

How is the company tackling autonomous driving?

MH: Autonomous driving is a very big problem. It’s not only building machine learning models and having the right sensors but it’s about verification making sure that there’s sensors on the front of the car so you don’t hurt anybody if there’s an accident. And think what the new company is doing is to have this company on top doing the system engineering. And the system engineering is really like taking all the different aspects into account and then saying, okay, we need this sensor and we need this machine learning model. Putting it together and making one single system out of it for Volkswagen.

What we do in the data lab is to be looking at all the different aspects, so we’re not involved purely in autonomous driving. There might be one or two projects but we’re looking to strike but we are looking at questions that we can answer with data.

ED: Volkswagen Data: Labs recently collaborated with a company called Roborace on an autonomous racecar project. How can innovative use cases such as this help with the lab’s work?

MH: Roborace is a UK based company. And they focused on providing an autonomous race car which can be raced against each other…For us, it was important to work with Roborace because it’s a different kind of environments. Of course, Volkswagen group is focused on autonomous driving. But we always work in a certain environment with very similar questions. But taking our data scientists into an environment which is Roborace, were you have autonomous race cars on the racetrack racing against each other without a driver is a very different question. And then, my hope was always that people get creative with that. Data scientists come to other solutions, which they usually don’t come and then they can take the solutions from this kind of environment back to our automotive environment, and then create new products and projects.

ED: Aside from autonomous driving, what other uses of AI is Volkswagen deploying?

MH: For us as a company, it is important to build reliable cars and if we have accidents with those cars, we need to provide spare parts. And the question now is if you buy a new Volkswagen Golf, how many spare parts do we need to produce to cover all the accidents, all the different parts that are needed in the next 10 to 15 years. This is a very typical machine learning question because we can predict that you need X amount of this part to be safe. Because you don’t want to have too much. Because you invest money in this spare part that is just laying around. Nobody’s using it. And you just don’t want to have too little…machine learning itself can provide a huge value.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

ED: How important is security?

MH: Security is definitely necessary. It’s very important…I think it’s very important specifically for Volkswagen because I think if you’re not compliant, if you cannot say that our things are safe, you will lose the trust of the consumer. So compliance is something that we are working on also with machine learning, and anonymisation, so hiding your personal data within the car. So there’s nobody can say that this is you, but we still have enough information to understand.

It’s becoming more and more interesting and more and more important, because like, if you look at things like quantum computing, this will have a lot of impact in the security area. And we have to find ways to basically make our cars secure, doesn’t matter what kind of technology emerges.

Volkswagen recently announced that it was exploring the use of quantum computing in traffic management. What could the future impact of this be?

MH: Traffic optimisation is one of the use cases we’re looking at in terms of quantum computing. Because we think that quantum computing will be one of the emerging technologies which will have a big step in terms of machine learning, in terms of data analysis, and so on. And there are companies like D wave, IBM and Google, which tried to build the computer. So this is one aspect to actually get closer to a solution. And the Volkswagen group is coming from a different point of view. What we try to do is find problems in the real world. What we have today with our customers is traffic jams. We tried to translate this kind of questions in a way that a quantum computer can understand it. And we try to bring those two things together to identify aspects where we can use quantum computing in the next step. So this is our task in the data lab.

What does the future hold for the automotive industry?

MH: Since we will produce a lot of data, our focus will shift very much on using this data for a lot of things. That means we have a lot of responsibility for this data, but it also means we have to invest more effort in that. So I think this will be the biggest change for us in terms of the automotive industry.

I think that machine learning and AI is one of the aspects for the automotive industry. It’s not the most important aspect. It’s one of the things that can help to make better things but it’s only one thing. It’s the same thing as if you look at tires, tires are important for autonomous cars, for race cars for customer cars. We need to work on tires and not only on the data. Only everything comes together, is it important.

Read More: Safety, reliability and rigour will be key to making self-driving cars a virtual reality.