The 9 Best Restaurants in Venice

OSTERIA BOCCADORO

Cuisine: Venetian seafood and pasta

Style / Ambiance: A typical Venetian restaurant, located away from the tourist trail in a quiet Venetian square, the Osteria offers traditional Venetian dishes using only fresh fish, homemade pasta, vegetables and local ingredients, giving diners the chance to savor the authentic and natural flavors.

It is also equipped with an excellent wine cellar and the resident sommelier will happily advise you. The atmosphere of the restaurant is simple and elegant, and there is a small private dining room for business lunches or more intimate gatherings. The restaurant has played host to many famous people, including former Italian Prime Minister, Romano Prodi and the Secretary of the Treasury, Tommaso Padoa Schioppa.

LOCANDA CIPRIANI

Cuisine: Italian

Style / Ambiance: Located on historic Torcello island, Locanda Cirpriani is just 30 minutes from the center of Venice.

Since it opened in 1938, the restaurant has attracted an elite clientele including Ernest Hemingway, Paul Newman and Queen Elizabeth II. It is still owned and run by the Cipriani family and specializes in rustic, traditional cuisine, such as the John Dory fillet which is cooked according to Carla Cipriani’s recipe. The three indoor dining rooms, outdoor terrace and garden can all be booked for special events and customized according to guests’ requirements.

ANTICHE CARAMPANE

Cuisine: Venetian

Style / Ambiance: One of the city’s oldest trattorias, located near the Rialto Bridge, Antiche Carampane serves an authentic menu with traditional cooking, fresh wild fish, handmade sweets and biscuits.

In the last few years VIP guests have included: Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Monica Bellucci, Natalie Portman, Salma Hayek, Audrey Tatou, Timothy Dalton, Brian Ferry and many Italian actors and international politicians.

L’ALCOVA RESTAURANT

Cuisine: Italian

Style / Ambiance: With its splendid panoramic terrace next to the Grand Canal, L’Alcova Restaurant (at the Casagredo Hotel) is the perfect setting to watch all the action on the Venetian waterway.

Open all year round, L’Alcova is an exclusive and intimate restaurant with Chef Klostermaier preparing refined natural dishes characterized by rich tastes and great personality. He has a strong ‘Natural Flavors’ philosophy, providing a fresh twist on traditional Venetian cuisine.

RISTORANTE FIASCHETTERIA TOSCANA

Cuisine: Venetian

Style / Ambiance: The Busatto family has run this delightful restaurant serving exclusively Venetian food, for the last 40 years.

Local produce is used and an extensive wine list of more than 600 Italian wines provides the perfect accompaniment.

OSTERIA ALLE TESTIERE

Cuisine: Italian

Style / Ambiance: Located right in the heart of Venice, a few steps from Saint Mark’s and the Rialto Bridge, Osteria Alle Testiere is a very popular romantic restaurant with only nine tables.

Luca, the sommelier, and Bruno, the chef, offer the best of the daily fish market – no bolognese, no pizza – just the catch of the day. Listed in the Michelin Guide since 1997, l’Osteria alle Testiere has become a haven for artists during Art Biennale and the Film Festival, partly because of its ‘secret’ location away from the paparazzi. Osteria Alle Testiere is open for lunch and dinner; closed Sunday and Monday.

MIRAI

Cuisine: Sushi

Style / Ambiance: Setting the standard for Japanese dining establishments in Venice, the alchemy of flavors at the Mirai is thanks to the creativity and talent of top sushi chef Norio Nishibori, who has created exquisite dishes for the restaurant.

In Japan, ‘sushi’ refers to a wide range of dishes, not only fish-based, but all using rice as a staple element, and prepared according to rigid and complicated rules. The Mirai uses fish of the highest quality and freshness and for this reason the fixed menu always gives way to the specialty of the day.

ANTICO MARTINI

Cuisine: Venetian

Style / Ambiance: Cuisine at the Antico Martini offers diners the choice of fresh fish, such as king prawns and scampi, or traditional meats like Venetian-style liver (fegato alla Venezian) accompanied by fresh seasonal vegetables.

The first course embodies the delicacy of Venetian cooking with an array of flavors and colors. The desserts here are worth savoring with a wide choice of pastries, cakes and confectionery. Located close to the Fenice Theatre, Antico Martini it is an ideal pre-theater restaurant. Dine in the enchanting private courtyard, the terrace facing the square or in one of the three elegant dining rooms.

OSTERIA DA FIORE

Cuisine: Italian

Style / Ambiance: Very classic dishes interpreted in a modern and lighter key. Offering specialist seafood, emphasis here is on fish caught in a local harbor and nearby.

The elegant restaurant offers delicious gastronomic dishes characterized by a prominent use of the most demanded first seasonal fruits and vegetables. Much relished are the entrees of raw fish and the vast and selected cakes choice.

Among the most famous dishes exquisite are the bass in balsamic vinegar and the tunny-fish with rosemary flavor, the risotto and the “molecche” (tipical Venetian food), which are the favorites of demanding gourmets.