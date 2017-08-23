Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

With the rise of smartphones and tablets, more people are gaming than ever before.

Of course, purists would argue that the likes of Angry Birds and Candy Crush don’t really count as video game. At least not in the same sense that epics like Super Mario Bros, Skyrim, and Call Of Duty are video game.

Regardless, the fact is that whether you’re a hardcore or casual gamer, the majority people are playing video game in one form or another.

In fact, video games are gaining such acceptance that they could become medal events at the Paris 2024 Olympic games.

The Associated Press have reported that Tony Estanguet, co-president of the Paris Olympic bid committee, will be working with the IOC and eSports representatives to bring gaming to the Olympics.

He said:

We have to look at it because we can’t say, ’It’s not us. It’s not about Olympics. The youth, yes they are interested in esport and this kind of thing… Let’s try if we can find some bridges. I don’t want to say ‘no’ from the beginning. I think it’s interesting to interact with the IOC, with them, the esports family, to better understand what the process is and why it is such a success.

Safe to say, video gaming is no longer a geeky hobby for teenage boys.

Nowadays, there are games for everyone in every genre imaginable. Plus, with online stores welcoming indie developers, basically anyone with the right skills can craft an award-winning video game experience.

The most successful video-game franchises ever

However, if those hoping to succeed in gaming should definitely learn from these success stories.

In a list compiled by Netent Stalker, we see the varied list of the best-selling video-game franchises ever.

Each of these franchises have suffered highs and lows, but they’re still going strong today!

There are tonnes of things we can take from this list.

For a start, long-running franchises like Mario, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and Sonic The Hedgehog have obviously racked up some huge sales in their time.

Of course, that’s not to say more recent franchises can’t enjoy the same success. Call Of Duty and Assassin’s Creed are both series who started relatively recently yet feature in the list.

Sporting and driving games are always popular too.

Perhaps the reason for this is that people want to enjoy experiences that are familiar to them in a setting that they’d never get to experience in real life.

Could it be a power fantasy fulfilment? Winning the league on Fifa is tricky, but significantly easier than doing it in real life, for example.

Ultimately though, what stands out about all these successful games is one golden rule.

In fact, it’s the same rule which applies to any game from Monopoly to Minecraft. They’re all easy to pick up and play, but becoming truly skilled is much more challenging!