Bitcoin and Ethereum are today available to trade on the regulated market of the Vienna Stock Exchange for the first time.

The move makes the stock exchange only the third in the world to allow a Bitcoin product to trade in its regulated market segment, and is a strong vote of confidence in the future of the cryptocurrency.

Both will be available to trade on the Vienna Stock Exchange, the official market of the Austrian National Exchange, as n exchange-traded product (ETP) issued by Switzerland based 21Shares.

Bitcoin ETC will trade under ABTC and Etereum ETP under AETH.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Vienna Stock Exchange listing establishes DACH as crypto leader

The listing is the third in a stock exchange in the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), and follows listings on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland and the XETRA stock exchange in Germany, making the region unparalleled for regulated cryptocurrency trading.

“We are happy to announce to the world that Bitcoin is now easily accessible everywhere in the entire DACH region,” said Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares.

“We started with the Swiss market because we are based there and it has a crypto-friendly environment. In July 2020 we entered the German market with the listing of ABTC on the German stock exchange XETRA.

“The listing in Austria now allows easy access to all German-speaking countries This asset class. Outside of the DACH region, no other jurisdiction in the world offers such comprehensive access to Bitcoin.”

It also highlights the growing investor interest in cryptocurrencies as a serious asset class.

“With the listings, the Vienna Stock Exchange is expanding its selection of asset classes,” said Thomas Rainer, head of business development at the Vienna Stock Exchange.

“Investors can also benefit from the advantages of the exchange in crypto trading: Monitored and transparent trading with real-time information and secure processing via their securities account.”

