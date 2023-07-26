The global technology industry experienced a 36% drop in new job postings related to blockchain in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics. This compares to a 58% decrease versus Q2 2022. GlobalData’s Blockchain Market Size, Share, Trends, and Segment Forecast to 2030 report offers a forward-looking analysis of the market including market sizing up to 2026, segmentation by application and key verticals, potential growth opportunities, and competitive profiling and benchmarking. Buy the report here.

Notably, Computer and Mathematical Occupations jobs accounted for a 35% share of the global technology industry’s blockchain-related total new job postings in Q2 2023, down 34% over the prior quarter.

Computer and Mathematical Occupations drive blockchain-related hiring activity

Computer and Mathematical Occupations, with a share of 35%, emerged as the top blockchain-related job roles within the technology industry in Q2 2023, with new job postings drop by 34% quarter-on-quarter. Management Occupations came in second with a share of 20% in Q2 2023, with new job postings dropping by 30% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent blockchain roles include Business and Financial Operations Occupations with a 7% share in Q2 2023, Legal Occupations with a 2% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in technology industry accounted for 43% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q2 2023 were Circle Internet Financial, GFT Technologies, Foris DAX MT, Block, and International Business Machines. Together they accounted for a combined share of 43% of all blockchain-related new jobs in the technology industry.

Circle Internet Financial posted 151 blockchain-related new jobs in Q2 2023, GFT Technologies 138 jobs, Foris DAX MT 138 jobs, Block 130 jobs, and International Business Machines 100 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 38.01% share of total new job postings, Q2 2023

The largest share of blockchain-related new job postings in the technology industry in Q2 2023 was in the US with 38.01% followed by India (11.08%) and Spain (6.78%). The share represented by the US was seven percentage points lower than the 45.47% share it accounted for in Q1 2023.



This content was updated on 24 July 2023