Canada’s technology industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during January 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 51 deals worth $383.34m were announced in January 2020, compared to the 12-month average of 51 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 29 deals which accounted for 56.9% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 20 deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 39.2% and 3.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in Canada’s technology industry with total deals worth $195.64m, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $172m and $15.7m, respectively.

Canada technology industry deals in January 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 85.01% of the overall value during January 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $325.89m, against the overall value of $383.34m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) ACE Equity Partners’ $172m private equity deal with Preciseley Microtechnology

2) The $75.89m venture financing of Miovision Technologies by McRock Capital and TELUS Ventures

3) Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, iNovia Capital and Investissement Quebec’s $37m venture financing of AlayaCare

4) The $25m venture financing of Fully Managed by BDC Capital and Comerica Bank

5) Lead Edge Capital Management’s venture financing of eSSENTIAL Accessibility for $16m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

