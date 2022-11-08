Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.4% in October 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 6.4% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 7.11% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.59% share in October 2022, recording a decrease of 0.45% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.2% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 61.33% in October 2022, registering an 11.08% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 13.02% share, an increase of 15.29% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 12.03%, registering a 7.18% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.18%, up 18.68% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 13.73% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Open Text posted 146 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 29.2% over the previous month, followed by BCE with 130 jobs and an 18.18% growth. CGI Group with 108 IT jobs and Infosys with 91 jobs, recorded a 9.24% decline and an 82% growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded a decline of 16.67% with 80 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.87%, down by 3.17% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.31% share, registered a decline of 8.12% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.95% share, down 11.39% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.86%, recording a month-on-month increase of 333.33%.