Canada’s technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 9.4% in August 2022

Canada’s technology industry registered a 9.4% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.11% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.46% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 1.99% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.98% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62.82% in August 2022, registering a 1.36% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed an 11.61% share, a decrease of 4.46% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.01%, registering a 16.06% decline from July 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.34%, down 10.95% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 8.14% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Telus posted 173 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 1.14% over the previous month, followed by BCE with 135 jobs and a 10.6% drop. Cognizant Technology Solutions with 108 IT jobs and CGI Group with 93 jobs, recorded a 6.9% decline and a 4.12% decrease, respectively, while Open Text recorded a decline of 20.54% with 89 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 61.55%, down by 6.49% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.9% share, registered a decline of 1.11% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.13% share, up 5.11% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.42%, recording a month-on-month increase of 40%.