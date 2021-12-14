Canada’s technology industry registered a 0.2% rise in IT hiring activity in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.67% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 32.44% share in November 2021, recording an increase of 0.81% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry in November 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 75.04% in November 2021, registering an 11.37% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.49% share, an increase of 0.47% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 5.79%, registering a 6.57% rise from October 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 5.16%, down 12.16% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in November 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 52.24% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s technology industry during November 2021 over October 2021.

Ubisoft Entertainment posted 337 IT jobs in November 2021 and registered a rise of 349.33% over the previous month, followed by Open Text with 220 jobs and a 28.65% growth. CGI Group with 188 IT jobs and BCE with 167 jobs, recorded a 16.05% growth and a 2.45% flat growth, respectively, while Cognizant Technology Solutions recorded an increase of 16.67% with 140 job postings during November 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.37%, up by 19.62% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.87% share, registered a flat growth compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.64% share, down 10.33% over October 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month decline of 70%.